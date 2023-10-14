Halloween is just a few weeks away, and as expected, many streaming platforms have created special sections for fans of the holiday and horror. One of them is Netflix, which, in addition to doing this, has been adding titles of the genre to its worldwide catalog.

One of the latest additions is part of the list of foreign productions and comes from Sweden. It’s a film directed by Patrik Eklund, who is known for being responsible for Slitage and Flimmer. The 45-year-old filmmaker also co-wrote the script, along with Thomas Moldestad.

The story is based on the novel written by Mats Strandberg. It was originally published in 2021 and was one of the best-sellers of the year, establishing itself as one of his most popular books. Here, check out which comedy-horror thriller you can’t afford to miss…

The Conference ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

The Conference is only available on the streaming platform and has just been added to the catalog a few hours ago, so it is expected to become one of the trending movies during the Halloween eve. The project was produced by SF Studios.

Flix Patrol, a site specialized in metrics and streaming platforms, has announced that the thriller has become one of the most watched films of the moment. After publishing its daily report, it confirmed that the film is ranked number 5 in the Top 10 worldwide.

Mats Strandberg, the author of the novel, also served as an executive producer. The official Netflix website published an interview with him, where he said, “It’s been fantastic to work as a producer. We’ve had a much better atmosphere in our meetings than the characters in the movie. Thomas Moldestad and Patrik Eklund have done an incredible job capturing not only the blood and tension but also the humor and everyday discomfort that can only take place at a Swedish conference.”

What is The Conference about?

The story portrays how a team-building conference for municipal employees turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption start circulating, plaguing the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins to murder the participants.

Who makes up the cast of The Conference?

The cast is made up of big stars who have been involved in other significant projects. The trio that leads the horror-comedy features Katia Winter, Adam Lundgren and Eva Melander. Although they bring the leading characters to life, they were supported by well-known figures.

Among them are names like Bahar Pars, Maria Sid, Marie Agerhäll, Christoffer Nordenrot, Amed Bozan, Lola Zackow, Claes Hartelius, Cecilia Nilsson, Jimmy Lindström, and Martin Lagos, among others.