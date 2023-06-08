Even though Taylor Lautner has stepped away from the cameras for a while, some of his movies are still very successful. Twilight is one of them. However, it is not the one that has positioned itself within the top 10 of the most watched of all Netflix.

The film was directed by John Singleton (Four Brothers), based on a screenplay by Shawn Christensen (Before I Disappear). Although it stars the 31-year-old actor as Nathan, he is joined by Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) as Karen.

Although it premiered several years ago, during 2011, many of the streaming platform’s users continue to choose it anywhere in the world. The plot is full of action, adventure and romance. Here, check which one is the most watched.

Abduction is the most watched Taylor Lautner movie on Netflix

Abduction is one of Taylor Lautner‘s most memorable movies and now one of the most watched on Netflix. The catalog continues to add hits and this time it was the turn of the classic starring the actor and Lily Collins.

The film entered this week the top 10 most played movies worldwide, so thousands of users have chosen it. The story follows a young man who sets out to discover the truth about his life after finding his baby photo on a missing persons website.