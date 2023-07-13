Netflix not only has a wide catalog of movies and series in trend, but also has other types of productions. Some of them are documentaries, reality shows and even games. Now it is one of the team competitions that shines on the platform.

It is hosted by Phil Keoghan, who has been on the show for several seasons. Until recently it was running for the 34th edition and will return to the screen at the end of September of this year.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Emmy Award nominations were announced and the reality show has managed to take home five of them, so it will be competing with other great titles at the ceremony.

The Amazing Race is the most watched reality competition show on Netflix US

The Amazing Race has been on the air for almost 35 seasons, which means it has been running since 2001. It is one of the few competition reality shows that has been around for so many years in a row and has had the same success since the first edition.

Now, the show has established itself as one of the most watched titles on Netflix, especially in the United States. The production is available on several platforms, such as Fubo (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The contest is composed of teams that embark on a journey around the world, to some of the most amazing destinations, where they must compete in multiple physical and mental challenges. Once the task is completed, they will know where they are traveling to.