Netflix continues to add new titles to its catalog, as it usually does every week, and this morning it added one of its most promising comedies, which was starred by Adam Sandler‘s daughters.

The film was directed by Sammi Cohen, who is known for being behind productions like Hulu’s rom-com Crush. Those in charge of writing the script were Alison Peck and Fiona Rosenbloom.

The coming-of-age comedy from the streaming giant brings together several members of the Sandler family, so the 56-year-old actor was also present. The project was produced by Happy Madison Productions.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, the new comedy shining on Netflix

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is Netflix‘s new comedy that promises to elevate the Sandler family. Just hours after its release, the film has been categorized as one of the most-watched of the week.

The story is based on the novel of the same name written by Fiona Rosenbloom and follows Stacey Friedman as she prepares for her bat mitzvah, but her plans comically unravel and threaten to ruin the event.

The cast is filled with well-known stars, and the ones that stand out the most are Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Idina Menzel, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman and Dean Scott Vazquez.