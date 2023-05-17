Netflix’s recent releases have been more hits than misses, especially when it comes to viewing numbers. Series such as ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ and movies such as ‘The Mother’ and ‘AKA’ have topped the popularity lists, but there are other hidden-gems in their catalog. One of them is the drama that has climbed the charts.

The streaming giant is known for having little patience with projects that don’t gather a big audience from the beginning, often leading to the cancellation of many beloved shows despite having good reviews. The most recent case was Lockwood & Co, which won’t come back for a second season.

But, luckily, the movies can have a different story. The teen drama that is gaining popularity on the platform in all countries is from Norway and it’s a sequel. Check out all you need to know about the movie.

‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ is Top 3 worldwide

‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe,’ which works as a sequel to ‘Royalteen: the heir,’ the film released in 2022.The second one premiered on Netflix on May 11 and, according to the Flix Patrol site, it is already third in the top 10 in all countries.

The film has entered the ranking of the most viewed in more than 300 countries, but it still hasn’t surpassed The Mother and AKA. ‘Princess Margrethe’ follows the titular character, who has to deal with her family drama after being hospitalized last year, while also getting to know a handsome Prince that she’s been talking to online for months.

Much in the same spirit of Bridgerton, the first film was more focused on Margrethe’s brother and his love story. However, this time, viewers will get to know more about her and her own struggles with fame and the pressure of being royal.