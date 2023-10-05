Lindsay Lohan is not only one of Hollywood’s most popular It Girls but also a well-established star thanks to the numerous successes in her career. One of them is now trending worldwide on Netflix.

This is a movie that was one of the most talked-about this week, especially on Tuesday, October 3rd, because it’s known as the day dedicated to the production due to one of the actress’s iconic lines in it.

Currently, it’s the title that holds the 8th position in the ranking of the most-watched worldwide, competing with other films like The Black Book, Life of King and Sonic the Hedge 2. Here, check out which teenage drama it is…

Mean Girls ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Mean Girls is back in the most-watched movies on Netflix worldwide, and it’s because many fondly remember it in October since fans celebrate the film’s day on October 3rd.

Lindsay Lohan is the star of this teen drama, which is getting a new version on the big screen. The actress, who recently had a baby, confirmed that she will be returning alongside several of her castmates, including Rachel McAdams.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can only be viewed through Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The story follows Cady Heron as she tries to navigate high school life. However, things get complicated when she falls for the ex-boyfriend of the school’s most popular girl.

Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese and Neil Flynn are some of the actors who were part of the cast of the film directed by Mark Waters.