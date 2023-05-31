Netflix: The most-watched telenovela on the platform in the US right now

Netflix is a great place to find International movies and TV shows, such as K-dramas, and many more. So, it’s not surprising that among the most-watched series on the platform in the United States, there’s a very famous telenovela.

When it comes to International productions, some of the most popular right now includes the Portuguese thriller series ‘Turn of the Tide.’ It follows a young islander whose life changes after he finds thousands of pounds of drugs.

There’s also some Spanish productions in the Top 10 worldwide, such as the thriller series ‘Muted’ (El Silencio) and the horror film ‘Tin & Tina.’ However, the telenovela that triumphs on Netflix is, actually, an American series but with a Latin American cast.

The telenovela in the Top 10 list of Netflix’s USA

‘La Reina del Sur’ is currently one of the most watched shows on Netflix in the United States. It’s in fourth place, according to FlixPatrol. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Perez Reverte. It stars Kate del Castillo as the titular character.

The Telemundo drama depicts the rise of Teresa Mendoza, a young woman from Mexico who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain. It currently has three seasons, and 182 episodes. The first season premiered in 2011, and the third season came out in 2022.

With a $10 million budget, La Reina del Sur was Telemundo’s most expensive telenovela . When it first premiered in 2011, it gathered an audiences of almost 2,5 million spectators. It was the network’s highest rated premiere for a telenovela to date.