Netflix: The most-watched thriller with Adam Brody and Leighton Meester just four days after its premiere

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are one of the most established couples in Hollywood, and they have been together since 2014. They have worked together on several occasions and are now starring in a popular Netflix title.

This is an action thriller that premiered on the big screen on August 1st of this year. It was directed by Ben Ketai, who is known for works such as Beneath, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and Chosen.

The screenplay was written by Mike Nguyen Le and the filmmaker himself. The cast not only consisted of the main stars but also included several top-level actors who accompanied them throughout the development of the plot.

River Wild ranked No. 4 in Netflix US

River Wild premiered less than a week ago and quickly earned a spot in the top 10 on Netflix in the United States. Users have made this action thriller one of their favorite productions this week.

The movie, which has a duration of one hour and a half, received a PG-13 rating due to its content, which includes violent scenes, some bloody images, strong language, and brief suggestive material.

The story follows a pair of siblings who love each other but distrust one another as they join a small canoeing group. One of their childhood friends turns out to be more dangerous than he seems.

In addition to Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, the main cast includes Taran Killam, Olivia Swann, Eve Connolly, Nicholas Wittman, Courtney Chen, and Matt Devere.