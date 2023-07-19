Chris Hemsworth is already a recurring star in Netflix titles. The 39-year-old actor has joined forces on multiple occasions with the production company and now it is one of its action thrillers that makes it into the top 10 again.

The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski, from a script written by George Saunders, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The director has been responsible for such blockbusters as Top Gun: Maverick, Oblivion and Tron.

The Thor star is who gave life to Abnesti, one of the main characters. While he was accompanied by Miles Teller as Jeff, Jurnee Smollett as Lizzy and Tess Haubrich as Heather, among other great actors.

Spiderhead is Netflix’s most-watched psychological thriller

Before Extraction was released, Spiderhead, the first thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), was released. The movie was a hit, despite mixed reviews. It was released in 2022 and is currently still one of the most watched.

The story is set in the near future, where inmates are offered the opportunity to undergo medical experiments to shorten their sentence. One of the subjects, injected with a drug that generates feelings of love, begins to question his emotions.