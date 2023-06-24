Both documentaries and true-crime related series are usually a resounding success on Netflix. Users have chosen several titles of this style, earning them a place in the top 10 of the most watched on the platform worldwide.

Previously it had been Missing: Dead or Alive, which was also released this year, that had positioned itself in the ranking. However, now it is a 2021 production that gained popularity and became a trend.

Not only is it a hit in several parts of the world, but it is also the most watched in the US. It managed to take the top spot from Black Mirror, which was in first place. Here, check out what the TV show is called and some other details…

Catching Killers is the most watched true-crime series worldwide

Netflix’s top 10 was renewed and it was Catching Killers that ranked first in the United States and ninth worldwide. The series continues to climb and is expected to occupy some of the top spots by the end of next week.

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series”, describes the official synopsis.

Charles Coffey, Jim McIntyre, John Ingram, Josh McKenzie, Gabrielle Fritz, Phil Stanford, Dave Reichert, Brian Jarvis, Kelly Otis and Clark Schwartzkopf are among the detectives and officers who star in the series’ story.