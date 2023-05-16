If Netflix shines in one genre, that’s the true-crime series and documentaries. The platform, which is also well-known for its romantic-dramas such as ‘Queen Charlotte,’ has created some of the most popular shows based on real criminals.

Last year, the divisive series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, was one of the most watched shows. It has been viewed 856,220,000 hours, and it is on the Top 3 of most-streamed English-language series. The series also received four Golden Globes, and Evan Peters won for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his performance.

Other popular true-crime thrillers on Netflix include The Family (2019), The Staircase (2017), Making a Murderer (2015-2018), Unsolved Mysteries (2020-present) and more. Here, check out which new true-crime series has been on the Top 10 this week.

Netflix: ‘Missing: Dead or Alive’ is the most-watched true-crime series this week

According to the site FlixPatrol, which collects data of views on all platforms, the true-crime series that is triumphing on Netflix this week is ‘Missing: Dead or Alive’, which landed on the platform on May 10.

The series follows three investigators from South Carolina’s police department, Vicki Rains, JP Smith and Heidi Jackson. They work to solve the mystery of the disappearance of various people in more bizarre circumstances.

The show, which has only four episodes, also delves into some of these investigator’s home life. So, it’s a very interesting way of learning more about how the police work in these types of cases. In general, ‘Missing: Dead or Alive’ is at the Top 2 of the Top 10. It’s only behind ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’.