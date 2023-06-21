Netflix: The most-watched TV show in the US only one day after its release on the platform

Netflix continues to add hits to its list of available titles and now it’s time for one of the most stylish series. The project directed by Stan Lathan consolidated its position as the most watched TV shows on the platform in the United States just one day after its premiere.

This one stars one of the most popular comedy trios. DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean perform in this humorous monologue special. This is not the first time that a production of this style has been added to the catalog; there are several stand-ups available.

Two of the best remembered are Chris Rock: Tamborine and Wanda Sykes: Not Normal. However, the streaming service’s most watched series is one of the premieres that launched on Tuesday, June 20. Here, check which title it is…

A comedy special became Netflix’s most watched series in the US

85 South: Ghetto Legends premiered on Tuesday, June 20 and is already a hit on Netflix. The comedy special became the most watched TV Show on the platform just one day after its release in the United States.

“DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean bring their famous podcast to the stage to create a unique comedy special where nothing and no one is safe from their jokes”, describes the official synopsis of the show.