Miles Teller is no stranger to the war thriller genre. Last year he was part of Top Gun: Maverick, one of the highest-grossing films of recent times, where he played Bradley Bradshaw.

However, it is not this title that has been trending again on the streaming giant, but a 2017 film directed by Jason Hall. The filmmaker is known for works such as American Sniper, Spread and Paranoia.

The 36-year-old actor, who was in the new version of Footloose, shares the screen with Beulah Koale, Joe Cole, Scott Haze, Haley Bennett, Erin Darke, Amy Schumer and David Morse.

Thank You for Your Service is Miles Teller’s most-watched war thriller on Netflix

Thank You for Your Service premiered a few years ago and the story was a Dear John style, so it managed to captivate several Netflix users once it was added to the catalog. This week it trended again.

The story follows several U.S. soldiers as they struggle to reintegrate into family and civilian life after returning from Iraq, while reliving memories of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they left the battlefield.