Netflix has not only added new titles to its catalog but has also incorporated some productions from its competitor, Max. This includes a series starring Dwayne Johnson that arrived on HBO in 2015.

It was in effect from its debut until 2019, when it aired its fifth and final season. In total, the show comprises 47 episodes, each lasting around half an hour. The series was even nominated for 5 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The title was created by Stephen Levinson, who is known for being responsible for other works like Instant Family with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, Entourage with Adrian Grenier and Contraband with Kate Beckinsale.

Ballers ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

Ballers went from being one of the most acclaimed titles on Max to becoming one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The series with Dwayne Johnson took the spot from The Lincoln Lawyer and secured the fifth place globally.

It’s not common for original HBO productions to transition to other platforms, but it seems that this time there was an exception and viewers took advantage of the opportunity.

The story follows Spencer Strasmore, a former American football superstar, as he navigates life after retirement and serves as a mentor to other players and ex-players in the daily hustle of the football world.

In addition to The Rock, the stars who were part of the show included Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Anabelle Acosta, Arielle Kebbel, Omar Benson Miller, Troy Garity, Russell Brand, Brittany S. Hall and Donovan W. Carter.