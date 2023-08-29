Netflix: The movie that could dethrone 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' as the most-watched worldwide

Netflix has renewed its global top 10 multiple times this week, and the movie that has been dominating the list, both worldwide and in the United States, is the comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

This film premiered on the streaming platform on August 18th, and since then, it has become one of the most chosen by users, not only for its hilarious story but also for its cast filled with familiar faces.

Many members of Adam Sandler‘s family have made appearances. The film is led by his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, in the starring roles. His wife, Jackie, portrays Gabi Rodriguez Katz and the actor himself plays Danny Friedman.

Killer Book Club could become the most-watched movie on Netflix

Killer Book Club debuted on the platform on August 25th, and since then, it has been one of the most-watched on Netflix. As hours have passed, the title has been climbing within the global top 10, currently holding the number 2 position.

The story follows eight friends who are horror enthusiasts and are fighting for their lives when a killer clown, who seems to know the dark secret they share, starts eliminating them one by one.

Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, Carlos Alcaide, Hamza Zaidi, Priscilla Delgado, Iván Pellicer, María Cerezuela, Daniel Grao Carmela Lloret are some of the actors who make up the main cast of this horror thriller.