Netflix: The movie with Anthony Mackie to watch if you like 'Soulcatcher'

One of the biggest movies of the year on Netflix has been the action comedy “Hidden Strike,” starring Jackie Chan and John Cena. The film has spent two months in the global Top 10, and it’s still the number one movie on the platform worldwide.

The movie joins other titles such as “Luther: The Fallen Sun” with Idris Elba, “The Mother” with Jennifer Lopez, “Extraction” with Chris Hemswort and “Murder Mystery 2” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as one of the most popular titles this year.

However, if you’re looking for a similar film to watch on Netflix, you can try this recommendation starring Marvel Captain America’s Anthony Mackie and Danish actor “Pilou” Asbæk. Check out everything you need to know.

“Outside the Wire,” the movie similar to Hidden Strike to watch on Netflix

Outside the Wire is a sci-fi action movie that follows an android officer (Mackie) who works with a drone pilot (Damson Idris) to stop a global catastrophe. It premiered in 2021 on Netflix, and it became one of the most-watched films on the platform over its debut weekend.

As we said before, the rest of the cast also includes Pilou Asbæk, as well as Emily Beecham, and Michael Kelly. While the movie received mixed reviews, many people praise its theme of the dehumanization of war.