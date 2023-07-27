Netflix: The movie with Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas and Eddie Murphy that you can watch on the platform

Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas in the same movie? Of course it was going to be a hit! Netflix has in its catalog one of the most popular animated titles in history, where the stars lent their voices to the main characters.

The production was directed by Mike Mitchell, who currently has one of the largest animated filmographies. Aliens, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Herd.

If there is one thing that stands out about the film, besides its story and first-rate cast, it is its soundtrack. Some scenes were set to songs like Hello by Lionel Richie and Top Of the World by Carpenters.

Shrek Forever After, the animated movie that brought together A-level stars is on Netflix

Since the release of the first installment of Shrek in 2001, the story has become mega popular and managed to create an entire franchise. This year it was announced that the development of the fifth movie has already begun, so the saga is not over yet.

Netflix is the platform that has available in its catalog Shrek Forever After, the animated title that brings together big stars of the Hollywood industry. Some of them are Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Julie Andrews and Jon Hamm.

This time the story follows Rumpelstiltskin, who tricks a Shrek burdened by his mid-life crisis into erasing himself from existence and launching himself into a dark alternate timeline where Rumpel rules supreme.