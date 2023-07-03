Channing Tatum has starred in several successful movies of different genres, but has shined best when it comes to comedy and action. The actor, who rose to fame thanks to his role in Step Up, currently has one of the most-watched films on Netflix US.

Tatum is known for his dancing skills, ones he has showcased in his ‘Magic Mike’ films. However, he is also known for roles in other franchises such as 21 Jump Street and GI Joe, as well as other smaller films such as The Hateful Eight.

The actor is now also producing, and he recently co-directed his first feature film Dog, in which he also stars. However, if you want to catch him in a big-budget action thriller, check out his top movie on Netflix right now.

The movie with Channing Tatum that is Top 2 on Netflix US and it’s perfect for the 4th of July

‘White House Down’ is a political action thriller film directed by Roland Emmerich and written by James Vanderbilt. The movie is currently the second-most watched film on Netflix US, just behind Run Rabbit Run.

The story follows a divorced US Capitol Police officer who attempts to rescue both his daughter and the President of the United States when a destructive terrorist assault occurs in the White House.

Apart from Tatum, the film stars Jamie Foxx as the president, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Joey King, Jason Clarke, Richard Jenkins, and James Woods. The movie shines best when it comes to action sequences and performances, but it still a fun watch for the 4th of July.