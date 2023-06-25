Netflix: The movie with Clint Eastwood that is Top 3 in the US on the platform

Netflix is one of the most-popular streaming services on the planet. This year, much of their original content has become some of the most popular series and films. The Mother, Extraction 2 and AKA are some of the most watched movies on the platform so far. However, right now, this Clint Eastwood’s film is in the Top 3 in the US.

Clint Eastwood is one of the most prolific directors, actors and writers of his generation. He is known for many great films such as Play Misty for Me, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot or The Outlaw, among many others.

At 93 years old, he is still working and he is set to direct his final movie, currently titled Juror N.2. However, if you want to see one of his final roles, you can check this movie with him that is trending on Netflix USA right now.

The movie with Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper that you can watch on Netflix

‘The Mule’ starring Clint Eastwood, who also directed it and wrote it, and Bradley Cooper is currently the third most-watched film on Netflix US, according to FlixPatrol. It’s only behind Extraction 2 and The Perfect Find.

The movie follows the story of Leo Sharp, a Korean War veteran in his 90s who became a drug courier for the Sinaloa Cartel, and he gets caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Illinois.

The film also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest, and Andy García. It was released in 2018, and got mostly positive reviews. It was Eastwood’s first acting role since 2012. You can enjoy it now on Netflix.