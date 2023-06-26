Netflix: The movie with Tom Holland that you must watch if you like 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland has become a global superstar in the past few years, thanks to his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, his talent extends far beyond the superhero genre and you can prove it with this movie available on Netflix.

As the beloved web-slinger in six MCU films, Holland has achieved astounding box office success. Especially with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021), with both films surpassing $1 billion in worldwide earnings. However, he has been trying to diversify his roles with other franchises such as “Uncharted” (2022) and gripping crime dramas like “Cherry” (2021).

However, it is Holland’s most recent role in the series “The Crowded Room” that has captivated audiences and divided critics. If you enjoy the series, and want to have another taste of Holland’s acting abilities, we recommend this film on Netflix.

Tom Holland’s crime drama that you can watch on Netflix

“The Devil All the Time” is a psychological thriller crime drama film that premiered in 2020. Directed by Antonio Campos and co-written with his brother Paulo Campos, the screenplay is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. Set in two towns in Southern Ohio, the film intertwines the stories of various characters from the aftermath of World War II to the 1960s.

Apart from Holland, the movie had a talented ensemble cast, including Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, and Robert Pattinson.

Reviews from critics were mixed-to-positive, with particular praise given to the performances of Holland and Pattinson. However, some critics expressed concerns regarding the film’s length and its dark and intense atmosphere.