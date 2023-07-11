Netflix: The musical drama with Chris Brown that made it into the Top 10 worldwide

Chris Brown has not only made a career in the music industry, but has also participated in several film productions. One of them, which premiered in 2013, made it into Netflix‘s worldwide top 10.

The film was directed by Benson Lee, the 53-year-old Korean-American filmmaker who is known for such works as Seoul Searching and Planet B-Boy. It is competing in the ranking with titles such as Mortal Engines and Nimona.

Although the singer was the one who gave life to one of the main characters, he was not the protagonist of the story. Instead, this position was filled by Josh Peck (Drake & Josh).

Battle of the Year is the most watched music drama movie on Netflix

Battle of the Year, one of the most popular films of 2000, this week became Netflix‘s most watched music drama. The Under The Influence singer plays Rooster, while the Nickelodeon actor is Franklyn.

“A down-on-his-luck coach is hired to prepare a team of the best American dancers for an international tournament that attracts all the best crews from around the world, but the Americans haven’t won in fifteen years”, describes the official synopsis.

Josh Holloway, Laz Alonso, Caity Lotz, Terrence Jenkins and Weronika Rosati were among the stars who accompanied Chris Brown and Josh Peck during the course of the plot.