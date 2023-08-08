Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona joined forces during the 2021 to carry out one of the action movies that is now trending again on Netflix. The actor who played Aquaman is leading the plot, along with Isabela Merced.

The film got mixed reviews but the vast majority did not praise the DC Comics star’s work, quite the opposite. However, this week something changed and users of the streaming giant gave it a chance again.

It was directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza (Braven, Road to Paloma and Gather), while Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the screenplay. Here, check out the title that has risen from the ashes…

Sweet Girl, the must-see action drama with Jason Momoa on Netflix

Sweet Girl had its debut on the big screen and some time later it made its premiere on Netflix, where Jason Momoa‘s fans did not hesitate to play it. Although it wasn’t trending, this week something changed and it’s back to being a top-rated title.

The story follows Ray Cooper, a devastated husband who vows to take revenge on those responsible for his wife’s death and protect the only family he has left: his daughter Rachel.

Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) co-stars in the action-revenge drama with Momoa, while Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha and Lex Scott Davis were among the rest of the main cast.