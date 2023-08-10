Idris Elba has proven his talent in starring in action, mystery, and thriller movies such as “Pacific Rim,” “Prometheus,” “Beasts of No Nation,” “The Jungle Book,” and many more. However, one of his most recent projects is this critically acclaimed drama in which he stars alongside Caleb McLaughlin, actor from Stranger Things.

This is one of several movies that the British actor has with the platform. He also reprised his role as John Luther for the widely popular spin-off movie “Luther: The Fallen of the Sun,” which became one of the most-watched films of the year on the platform.

On the other hand, you can also find another of his projects, such as the political action movie “The Taken,” in which he stars opposite Richard Madden. However, in the aforementioned drama film, you will see another side of the actor, while also diving into a fascinating story inspired by real-life events.

“Concrete Cowboy,” a neo-western drama starring Idris Elba

In “Concrete Cowboy,” the story follows a rebellious teen who is sent to live with his estranged father for the summer and finds kinship in a tight-knit Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.

The drama film is directed by Ricky Staub from a screenplay by Staub and Dan Walser. The film draws its inspiration from the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” authored by Greg Neri, which in turn finds its roots in the genuine urban African-American horse riding culture of Philadelphia. Specifically, it is influenced by the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.

Apart from Elba and McLaughlin, the film also stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Jamil Prattis, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith. It has received rave reviews from critics, who praise the acting and direction.