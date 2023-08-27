Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy have all built long, successful careers in the film industry. And these stars all teamed up for this action thriller that has grown to be a classic, thanks to its style. And you can watch it on Netflix.

The movie is loosely based on the comic book miniseries by Mark Millar and J. G. Jones, and it was directed by Timur Bekmambetov, known for the fantasy epic Night Watch (2004). The script was written by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, and Chris Morgan.

The movie, which has the similar vibes as ‘Fight Club’ by David Fincher, also stars Terence Stamp, Thomas Kretschmann, Common, and Chris Pratt. Here, check out everything you need to know about the film…

‘Wanted,’ the action thriller to watch on Netflix

‘Wanted’ is an action thriller released in 2008, and it follows Wesley Gibson (McAvoy), an exasperated account manager who unexpectedly learns about his true identity as the offspring of a skilled assassin. Driven by this revelation, he opts to enlist in the Fraternity—an undercover organization his father was part of.

The film garnered a predominantly favorable reception, lauding its swift pace and stylishly choreographed action sequences. Moreover, it achieved a global box office gross of $342 million.

With the success of the film, there was talk about a sequel but at the end the project stalled in development. However, you can enjoy this story on Netflix, as well as rent or buy it on platforms such as Apple TV or Prime Video.