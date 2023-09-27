The talents of Melissa McCarthy, Bill Murray, and Naomi Watts team up for this acclaimed comedy-drama that you can find on Netflix. Here’s all you need to know about this movie, which premiered at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival.

As we know, McCarthy is renowned for her comedic timing as well as her ability to tackle dramatic roles. Some of her best movies include ‘The Boss,’ ‘Identity Thief,’ ‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘Spy,’ and ‘The Heat.’ The same goes for Murray, whose iconic roles include Sofia Coppola’s ‘Lost In Translation,’ ‘Groundhog Day,’ and ‘Ghostbusters’ and its sequel.

On the other hand, Watts’ credits include roles in ’21 Grams,’ ‘King Kong,’ ‘The International,’ ‘The Impossible,’ and ‘Birdman.’ All three of them received praise for their work in this movie, especially Murray.

‘St. Vincent,’ the must-watch comedy-drama with Bill Murray

Theodore Melfi wrote, directed, and co-produced this comedy-drama titled ‘St. Vincent,’ which was released in 2014. Alongside Murray, McCarthy, and Watts, the movie stars Jaeden Lieberher, Chris O’Dowd, and Terrence Howard.

The film follows Maggie (McCarthy), a single mother who relocates to Brooklyn with her 12-year-old son, Oliver (Jaeden Lieberher). With no other options, she entrusts him to the care of Vincent (Murray), their neighbor. Vincent introduces Oliver to unconventional experiences, including visits to the race track, strip club, and dive bar, leading to an unexpected and unique friendship.

The movie was voted the second runner-up for the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was a moderate commercial success, grossing $54.8 million against its $13.5 million budget.