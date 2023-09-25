Johnny Depp has recently returned to acting with the historical drama Jeanne Du Barry, which didn’t receive favorable reviews from critics. However, after solving his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor is aiming to be in a “renaissance”. And, here, we recommend one of his most acclaimed early performances you can watch on Netflix.

Of course, Depp is best known for his roles in box office hits such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, Finding Neverland, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland, and more.

However, back in the 1990s he started gaining a name for his performances in several independent and auteur movies. One of them is this crime drama in which he stars alongside Al Pacino and for which he earned praise.

‘Donnie Brasco,’ a crime drama with Johnny Depp and Al Pacino

“Donnie Brasco” (1997), directed by Mike Newell, is a crime drama based on the real-life events chronicled in the book “Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia” by Joseph D. Pistone, a former FBI agent. The script was penned by Paul Attanasio.

The film stars Depp as Joseph Pistone, who adopts the alias “Donnie Brasco” to infiltrate the Bonanno crime family, and Al Pacino as Lefty Ruggiero, a low-ranking but loyal member of the mob. The rest of the cast also includes Michael Madsen, Bruno Kirby, James Russo, and Anne Heche.

The movie achieved box office success, grossing $124.9 million against a $35 million budget, and garnered favorable reviews from critics. Additionally, it received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.