Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen have shared the screen many times due to their roles as Hawkeye and Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, these two actors have also explored the world of indie films, and they shared a credit in an acclaimed crime thriller.

The film is a neo-Western written and directed by a master of the genre, Taylor Sheridan. While recently he has dedicated himself mostly to TV, especially with Yellowstone and its spin-offs, the filmmaker is known for acclaimed movies such as “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water.”

Apart from Renner and Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, and Graham Greene also star in this movie, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. Most of the praise was for the script, as well as the performances.

‘Wind River,’ the crime thriller with Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen

Sheridan’s “Wind River” (2017) is centered around Cory Lambert (Renner), a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman in Wyoming on an American Indian reservation. After an autopsy reveals she was raped, FBI agent Jane Banner (Olsen) comes to investigate, and they work together to solve the mystery.

Sheridan revealed that his inspiration for writing this film stemmed from the countless real-life stories among Indigenous women similar to the one of the film. While generally it was well received, there was some criticism regarding the casting of some Native characters by non-Native actors (particularly Kelsey Chow).

On the other hand, the movie received several accolades. Sheridan won as the Best Director of the Cannes Film Festival, and was also nominated for the Camera d’or (Best Picture). The film was also selected as one of the Top 10 independent movies of the year by the National Board of Review.

Available to stream on Netflix. You can also watch it on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.