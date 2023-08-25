Two of the most well-known stars in the film industry, Zendaya and Whoopi Goldberg, teamed up with Netflix to create one of the most anticipated documentaries of last year.

The film received an R rating and has a runtime of over two hours. It’s a title directed and written by Elvis Mitchell, who is known for his involvement in projects like Black Lightning and The Black List: Volume One.

Not only is it a deeply personal documentary and essay, but it also examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective that is often overlooked. Here, check out what the trending production is…

Is That Black Enough for You?!?, the documentary with Zendaya on Netflix

Is That Black Enough for You?!? debuted on the streaming platform in 2022 and quickly became one of the most-watched, not only due to its incredible storyline but also because of the cast that brings it to life.

Some of the stars who were present include Zendaya, Billy Dee Williams, Glynn Turman, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheila Frazier, Suzanne De Passe, Laurence Fishburne, Charles Burnett, Harry Belafonte and Margaret Avery.

The story follows historian and cultural critic Elvis Mitchell, who examines African-American cinema from its origins to the revolution of influential films in the 1970s.