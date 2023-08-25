Zendaya is not only one of the most popular actresses but also represents an entire generation of young stars who have made their mark in Hollywood with their talent. Two years ago, she teamed up with Netflix.

The movie was directed and written by Sam Levinson. The filmmaker has been trending this year and has been at the center of several controversies, particularly after the release of his latest series, The Idol.

The cast is quite small, and the production, which lasts less than two hours, stars the Emmy-nominated actress and John David Washington (Tenet, BlacKkKlansman and Amsterdam).

Malcolm & Marie, the drama with Zendaya that you can watch on Netflix

Malcolm & Marie was released in 2021 and despite not receiving extensive publicity, it ended up being one of the most acclaimed dramatic thrillers of the year, particularly due to Zendaya‘s performance.

The story follows a filmmaker and his girlfriend who return home after attending a film premiere party that he believes will be a critical and commercial success. Certain revelations then come to light, testing their love.