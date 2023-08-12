Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette joined forces in one of the most popular sci-fi movies of 2021. The dramatic thriller is not only a trend on Netflix, but also one of the most acclaimed by users.

The title was directed by Joe Penna, who also co-wrote the script with Ryan Morrison. The cast was full of A-list stars, so despite mixed reviews, this was a major factor.

This week, the streaming platform renewed its worldwide top 10 and although the production did not make it in, it was able to consolidate its position as one of the most watched, especially among U.S. audiences.

Stowaway is Netflix’s trending thriller

Stowaway is a Netflix original production and joined the catalog a few years ago, being at that time one of the most watched dramas. Now, some time later, users chose it again and it became one of the latest trends.

The story follows a claustrophobic journey of a crew of astronauts traveling on a Mars-bound spacecraft, in which an unexpected traveler causes major damage to the space travelers’ life support systems.