Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba are two of the most recognized stars in the film industry, so it was expected that by joining forces, they would create one of the most acclaimed thrillers of 2017.

Aaron Sorkin is the one who took on the direction and screenplay. The project marked his directorial debut. The story is based on the memoirs of Molly Bloom, who wrote one of the best-selling books of 2014.

The movie not only received great positive reviews, but many experts also praised Sorkin’s work and the performances of the lead actors, which were considered the best of their careers.

Molly’s Game is one of the most acclaimed dramas on Netflix

Molly’s Game is one of the most popular movies on Netflix, and not just because of its real-life story, but also due to the number of prominent actors who starred in it. Among them are Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner.

The adaptation tells the true story of Molly Bloom, who was an Olympic skier but ended up running the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker games, ultimately becoming a target of the FBI.

Chris O’Dowd, Jeremy Strong, Michael Cera, Brian d’Arcy James, Justin Kirk, Bill Camp, and Joe Keery are some of the many high-caliber actors who supported the three main stars throughout the development of the plot.