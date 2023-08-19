Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman) and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), two of the most acclaimed actors in the industry, were chosen over 10 years ago to star in one of the dramas that have left a mark on an entire generation.

Ryan Murphy was the one responsible for directing the film, while Jennifer Salt adapted the screenplay for the big screen along with the original book’s author. The story is based on the work written by Elizabeth Gilbert.

The project had several producers, but one of the most well-known executives involved was Brad Pitt. It was a box office success. With a budget of $60 million, it managed to gross over $200 million since its theatrical release.

Eat Pray Love, the trending Julia Roberts’ classic on Netflix

Eat Pray Love premiered in theaters in 2010 and quickly became a major success, especially considering that the book had been one of the bestsellers worldwide. This week, the drama has once again become a trend on Netflix.

The story follows a married woman who realizes how unhappy her marriage truly is and that her life needs to take a different direction. After a painful divorce, she embarks on a journey around the world to find herself.

Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem, Viola Davis, Billy Crudup, James Franco, Richard Jenkins, I. Gusti Ayu Puspawati, Hadi Subiyanto and A. Jay Radcliff are some of the actors who make up the main cast.