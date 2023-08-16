Keke Palmer was just a teenager when she starred in one of the most popular dramas among Netflix users. This film has not only become a trend in several countries but also one of the most acclaimed in the 29-year-old star‘s career.

Jamal Hill directed the film, which was one of the most popular in 2015. The filmmaker is known for other major productions, such as Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr. and I Am Legend with Will Smith.

The story received a nomination at the 2016 Image Awards, while it gave the singer and actress a solo recognition as Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. Here, check out which title is trending…

Brotherly Love, the Keke Palmer drama that you can watch on Netflix

Brotherly Love made its way to the big screen in 2015 and since then has become one of the most well-known dramatic titles for Keke Palmer. After the success of the movie, she immersed herself fully in projects like Scream Queens.

With the famous Overbrook Institute in Philadelphia as the backdrop, the story follows the life of the country’s top basketball player, Sergio Taylor, as he deals with the pressures of fame.

Cory Hardrict, Romeo Miller, Macy Gray, Quincy Brown, Logan Browning, Malik Yoba, Faizon Love, Marc John Jefferies, Justin Martin, Julito McCullum, Nafessa Williams, and Eric D. Hill Jr. are some of the actors who accompany her.