Among Netflix’s vast catalog of movies, there are some hidden gems. One of them is this coming of age drama starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. Based on a memoir by Garrard Conley’s, the film received rave reviews.

Hedges, 26, is one of the most interesting rising talents. His most-recent projects include the Broadway revival of Lonergan’s drama The Waverly Gallery and the remake of Brokeback Mountain in the West End. However, he is known for his roles in acclaimed movies such as Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In this movie, he shares the screen with two of the most iconic actors, Kidman and Crowe, who also happen to be close friends since their early days in the industry. The film also stars Joel Edgerton, who also wrote, directed and produced the film. Check out more about this story.

‘Boy Erased,’ the acclaimed drama available to watch on Netflix

The film is titled Boy Erased, and it follows the son of Baptist parents who is forced to take part in a conversion therapy program. As we said before, it’s based on the 2016 memoir of the same name by Garrard Conley.

The rest of the cast includes talents such as Joe Alwyn, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Cherry Jones, and Madelyne Cline. The film was released at the Telluride Film Festival in 2018, and it received positive reviews.

Boy Erased earned several award nominations, including two Golden Globe Award nominations: Best Actor for Hedges and Best Original Song for “Revelation”. The movie also won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release.