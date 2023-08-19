Sarah Hyland has always been regarded as a talented actress, especially after portraying Haley Dunphy for many years in Modern Family. However, this morning she became a trend due to an encounter she had on Love Island.

The star has been the host of the dating reality show for a while now and her name has been buzzing on all social media platforms. This is because her fans didn’t hesitate to come to her defense after a participant accused her of being disrespectful.

Now, several of her movies have been revived after a period since their release. One of them is a 100% original Netflix production, which is a story full of drama, dreams and young adult energy.

XOXO, the Sarah Hyland drama that is trending on Netflix

XOXO is the drama that debuted in 2016 on Netflix‘s catalog and had several young actors as protagonists. One of them was the iconic Sarah Hyland, who portrayed Krystal.

The story follows the lives of six strangers colliding during a frenzied night of romance and chasing dreams when a young DJ gets the opportunity to perform at an electronic music festival.

Graham Phillips, Brett DelBuono, Hayley Kiyoko, Chris D’Elia, Colin Woodell, Brianne Howey, LaMonica Garrett, Ian Anthony Dale, and Ryan Hansen are some of the actors who appeared in the film, which has a runtime of an hour and a half.