In recent years, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have emerged as one of the best creative duos in film. Their most recent triumph was ‘Barbie,’ which they co-wrote, placing them once again at the forefront of the upcoming awards season.

However, some of their finest collaborations have occurred when Gerwig is also in front of the camera while Baumbach is directing. ‘Mistress America’ and ‘Frances Ha,’ both co-written by them, are considered two of Baumbach’s best films, as well as showcasing some of Gerwig’s most inspired performances.

The first film they worked on together was this comedy starring Ben Stiller, which was co-written by Baumbach and his wife at the time, Jennifer Jason Leigh (who also appears in it). Despite not being a big box office success, it’s still regarded as one of the most beloved entries in Baumbach’s filmography.

‘Greenberg,’ a dramedy with Ben Stiller to watch

In “Greenberg” (2010), Stiller stars as the titular character Roger Greenberg, a middle-aged man who has recently been released from a mental institution. He comes to Los Angeles to house-sit for his brother, Phillip (played by Chris Messina), who is on vacation with his family. While in LA, Greenberg strikes up an unlikely and somewhat complicated relationship with Florence Marr (played by Gerwig), his brother’s personal assistant.

The film explores themes of loneliness, alienation, and personal growth as it delves into the lives of its characters. Just as other Baumbach’s films, is a character-driven story, which focuses on the everyday interactions and inner lives of its characters.

“Greenberg” received positive reviews from critics for its performances, particularly Stille’s and Gerwig’s, as well as its writing, and exploration of relatable human experiences. It’s now available to watch on Netflix.