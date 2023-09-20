If you miss ‘Ted Lasso,’ which came to an end with its third season in May, you might want to watch this acclaimed comedy drama starring Jason Sudeikis. Here’s all you need to know about this movie, which is available to watch on Netflix.

Apart from ‘Ted Lasso,’ Sudeikis is known for being a long-time cast member of Saturday Night Live (2005-13), as well as for comedies such as ‘We’re the Millers,’ ‘Horrible Bosses,’ and ‘Sleeping With Other People.’

Here, he teams up with Elizabeth Olsen, who is best known for her work in the MCU but who is also familiar with the independent scene, and with Academy Award nominee Ed Harris. This drama was directed by Mark Raso, known for Copenhagen (2014).

‘Kodachrome,’ the road trip dramedy with Jason Sudeikis

The film is titled ‘Kodachrome,’ and it was released in 2017 at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie follows Matt Ryder (Sudeikis), who takes his estranged, dying father Benjamin (Harris) and his nurse Zooey (Olsen) on a road trip to deliver four old rolls of Kodachrome film to the last lab that can develop them before it closes down.

The movie was well received by critics, with generally favorable reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 71% score. According to the consensus, Harris’ performance elevates the material, which can be a little predictable.

Bruce Greenwood, Wendy Crewson, Dennis Haysbert, Gethin Anthony, Bill Lake, Rob Stewart, Al Mukadam, and Sebastian Pigott complete the supporting cast. The film was written by Jonathan Tropper, who based the story on a 2010 New York Times article titled “For Kodachrome Fans, Road Ends at Photo Lab in Kansas”, by A.G. Sulzberger.