Jennifer Aniston stands as a prominent actress and producer, excelling in both television and film. Among her extensive repertoire of movies and series, she stars in a family comedy drama that has garnered critical acclaim and is available to watch on Netflix.

Throughout her career, Aniston has demonstrated her acting skills across a spectrum of film genres, ranging from romantic comedies to dramas. While she has repeatedly showcased her comedic talents, thanks to movies like “Marley & Me” and “The Break-Up,” she has also delved into more emotionally charged roles.

In this instance, she blends the best of both worlds. The film is based on a young-adult novel by Julie Murphy and is penned by Kristin Hahn. Directed by Anne Fletcher, it’s an ideal choice for a family movie night.

Dumplin’, Jennifer Aniston’s dramedy you can find on Netflix

“Dumplin’” follows the journey of a plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who rebels by participating in her mother’s pageant. The act of protest sparks a chain reaction as other contestants join her, leading to a transformative impact on both the pageant and their small Texas town.

Danielle Macdonald takes on the role of Willowdean “Dumplin'” Dickson, with Aniston portraying her mother. The ensemble cast also includes Odeya Rush, Maddie Baillio, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Luke Benward, Georgie Flores, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Kathy Najimy, Ginger Minj, Hilliary Begley, Sam Pancake, Dan Finnerty, Molly McNearney, Tian Richards, Ryan Dinning, and Andrew Fletcher.

“Dumplin'” holds an 86% approval rating from 64 reviews, with an average score of 6.6/10. The consensus among critics on Rotten Tomatoes highlights the film’s strength in its soundtrack and remarkable cast.