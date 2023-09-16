Liam Neeson and Sigourney Weaver together in a movie? It was expected to be a success. Netflix is the platform that has given a home to this classic featuring two of the industry’s most popular stars, and it’s now a trending topic.

It’s a drama directed by the acclaimed J.A. Bayona, who is recognized as one of the most experienced and successful filmmakers in Hollywood. He was responsible for other titles like The Impossible with Naomi Watts.

The film made such a strong impression that it managed to take home 39 awards and received 57 other nominations. The story is based on the novel of the same name written by Patrick Ness and published in 2011.

A Monster Calls, the trending fantasy drama on Netflix

A Monster Calls debuted on the big screen twelve years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most popular movies among families, particularly for the lessons it imparts to its viewers.

Some time ago, Netflix obtained the rights to add the film to its catalog in the United States, making it one of its trends, especially given the prominent figures in the cast.

The story follows Connor, who, after his parents’ separation, has to take charge of his household as his mother is battling cancer. The young boy will attempt to overcome his fears and phobias with the help of a monster he encounters every night.