Emily Blunt is known for many celebrated movies such as “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Sicario,” “A Quiet Place” or “Gideon’s Daughter.” However, many people might not remember her acclaimed performance in this historical drama you can watch on Netflix.

The movie was directed by late filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, who is remembered for films such as Café de Flore (2011), Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Wild (2014). Meanwhile, it was written by Julian Fellowes, who also penned the film Gosford Park (2002) and produced the series Downton Abbey.

This movie offers a captivating portrayal of one of Britain’s most iconic monarchs. It also received critical acclaim, and it won the 2010 Academy Award for Costume Design, as well as two BAFTA Awards for Costume Design and Makeup.

‘The Young Victoria,’ the romantic historical drama to watch on Netflix

“The Young Victoria” is a historical drama film released in 2009. The film chronicles the early life and reign of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, portrayed by Blunt.

The movie delves into the tumultuous early years of Queen Victoria’s rule and her romantic relationship with Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, played by Rupert Friend. The film primarily focuses on Victoria’s ascension to the throne, her struggles to assert her authority, and her budding romance with Albert.

The rest of the cast includes: Paul Bettany as Lord Melbourne, Miranda Richardson as the Duchess of Kent, Jim Broadbent as King William IV, and Thomas Kretschmann as King Leopold of Belgium.