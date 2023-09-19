Oliver Jackson-Cohen is indeed one of the current actors, especially after starring in the first season of one of the currently most-watched series on Prime Video titled Wilderness, where he shares the screen with Jenna Coleman.

It’s not the first time the 46-year-old star has been involved in a suspenseful, mysterious, and treacherous television production. A few years ago, they were one of the protagonists of one of Mike Flanagan‘s iconic shows.

The story arrived on Netflix in 2018 and is based on the novel written by Shirley Jackson. Its adaptation serves as the first entry in the supernatural anthology series The Haunting. Here, check which one it is…

The Haunting of Hill House, the classic horror series on Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House made its debut on the platform a few years ago, and shortly after its addition, it became a sensation, trending and one of the most-watched at that time. Now, it has returned to be among the favorites of users.

The cast is filled with prominent stars, and one of the most well-known at the moment is Oliver Jackson-Cohen. He was joined by Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti.

The plot alternates between two timelines and follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences in Hill House continue to haunt them in the present, as well as flashbacks that narrate the events leading up to the night in 1992 when the family fled the mansion.