While one of the most popular genres, horror films often tend to be overlooked by critics and awards. However, that doesn’t mean that some scary movies can’t earn acclaim from film experts. This particular one, available on Netflix, captivated both critics and audiences alike.

The Persian-language film was a co-production involving Qatar, Jordan, and the United Kingdom. It was directed by Iranian-born Babak Anvari, marking his directorial debut. It initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was subsequently acquired by Netflix.

The movie features Narges Rashidi, an American-German actress of Iranian descent, known for her roles in series such as ‘The Girlfriend Experience,’ ‘Hanna,’ and ‘Gangs of London.’ Here’s what you need to know about this thriller.

‘Under the Shadow,’ the psychological thriller to watch on Netflix

The psychological horror film, ‘Under the Shadow,’ follows a mother and daughter haunted by a mysterious evil in 1980s Tehran during the War of the Cities. The film stars Avin Manshadi, Bobby Naderi, Ray Haratian, and Arash Marandi.

Although the movie was selected as the British entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards, it did not receive a nomination. Nonetheless, the film received rave reviews, boasting a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 92 reviews.

It was lauded for its compelling plot, which effectively sent shivers down the spine while also carrying a smart social subtext. It has also been described as a feminist film, as it conveys some of the political and social restrictions that women face.