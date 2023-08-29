Shailene Woodley’s recent roles include several thrillers, such as Damian Szifron’s “To Catch a Killer,” which is currently trending on Hulu, as well as “Snowden” and “Adrift.” However, one of her most celebrated works is this legal thriller that you can find on Netflix.

In the film, she appears alongside several A-listers, including Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zachary Levi in supporting roles. Meanwhile, the lead role was portrayed by French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim.

Rahim, who was known for his work in 2009 French film A Prophet, garnered critical acclaim for his performance in this thriller, including nominations for Golden Globes and BAFTA awards. So, here, check out everything you need to know about it.

‘The Mauritanian,’ the legal drama you can find on Netflix

“The Mauritanian,” directed by Kevin Macdonald, is a legal drama movie based on the memoir of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a man from Mauritania. He was held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp by the United States military from 2002 to 2016 without any charges.

The screenplay for the film was adapted by M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It came out in 2021 and received rave reviews. People especially praised Macdonald’s direction, the cinematography, and the performances of the actors in the movie.

Apart from Tahar Rahim’s award nominations, Foster won a Golden Globe for her role as Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. The film was also recognized at the 74th British Academy Film Awards, where it got five nominations including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, and Best Actor for Tahar Rahim.