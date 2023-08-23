In recent times, a slew of acclaimed war movies has graced the screen. Among those notable titles like “1917,” “Dunkirk,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Fury,” and the German rendition of “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which won Best International Feature in this year’s Oscars.

If you’re on the lookout for a war drama available on Netflix, this lesser-known Norwegian film might just be the next addition to your watchlist. Rooted in real events from the Second World War, it garnered positive reviews from critics.

This movie was helmed by Erik Skjoldbjærg, renowned for both directing and writing the 1997 thriller “Insomnia,” which inspired Christopher Nolan’s 2002 remake. So, learn more about this cinematic endeavor below.

Narvik, the war drama film you can find on Netflix

“Narvik” stands as a Norwegian historical film chronicling the Battles of Narvik that unfolded between April 9 and June 8, 1940. It features the talents of Kristine Hartgen, Carl Martin Eggsbø, Cristoph Gelfert Mathiesen, and Henrik Mestad.

The narrative delves into how, by April 1940, the small harbor of Narvik situated on the northern Atlantic coast of Norway played a pivotal role, exporting 85% of the iron ore crucial to Nazi Germany’s war machinery. The attempts to disrupt this process through two months of intense winter warfare resulted in Hitler’s first major setback.

While the film received some critique for its limited character development, it garnered commendation for its cinematography and acting prowess. Additionally, it drew parallels with events unfolding in Ukraine from 2022 onward.