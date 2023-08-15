Cillian Murphy is not only having a great year because of Oppenheimer, but he has been the star of some big hits. One of them was produced by Netflix and became one of the most popular period series on the entire platform.

The show ran for six seasons and managed to garner major nominations, as well as a BAFTA award. For a while it was rumored that a movie was in development but there has been no further news until now.

The spin-off would have the actor as the main star and would follow the true story of World War II. The creator, Steven Knight, said he wanted to end the show’s plot with the first air raid siren that took place in Birmingham in 1939.

Peaky Blinders is Netflix’s most popular period series

Peaky Blinders is not only one of the most popular series of all time, but Netflix has been the service in charge of transmitting the six seasons it has so far. Cillian Murphy is the one who has given life to the main character, Thomas Shelby.

The story is a family gangster epic set in 1919 Birmingham, England and centered on a gang that sewed razor blades to the visor of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby.

The cast was made up of several stars and many actors have gained great popularity due to the success of the show. Some of the stars present were Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Helen McCrory, Ned Dennehy, Joe Cole, Kate Phillips, Annabelle Wallis, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Tom Hardy and Adrien Brody.