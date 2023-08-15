Dakota Johnson premiered one of the most popular period dramas on Netflix last year, which is currently gaining even more popularity within the platform. This has competed against titles like Lady Chatterley’s Lover with Emma Corrin.

Carrie Cracknell is the one who directed the romantic movie, which is based on one of the most popular novels by the great Jane Austen. Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow were the ones who adapted the screenplay for the new version.

The 33-year-old actress, known for portraying Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, shares the screen with big stars, including Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis.

The story follows Anne Elliot, eight years after being persuaded to reject him, as she reunites with her handsome and humble suitor. Will she be able to seize this second chance?

In addition to the 33-year-old star, the cast included figures like Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ben Bailey-Smith.