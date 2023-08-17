Period dramas stand as some of the most beloved genres in both film and television. Lately, series such as “The Great” and “The Gilded Age” have become global sensations, as well as the classic adaptation of novels from beloved authors like Jane Austen. Yet, amidst these well-known narratives, lesser-known literary gems have also been transformed into movies, and we’ve got a recommendation.

On Netflix, you can watch a few, apart from TV shows like Bridgerton, you can also find film adaptations. For example, the most recent version of the “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” with Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell, which received rave reviews.

Another option is the movie “The Dig” with Lily James, Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, which is inspired by real life events. And, if you’re really a fan of James, this period war drama will be the perfect option.

The period drama to watch on Netflix with Lily James

“The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” is a historical romantic drama film from 2018, helmed by director Mike Newell. It was penned by Kevin Hood, Don Roos, and Tom Bezucha. Alongside James, the ensemble features Michiel Huisman, Glen Powell, Jessica Brown Findlay, Katherine Parkinson, Matthew Goode, Tom Courtenay, and Penelope Wilton.

This screenplay draws its inspiration from the eponymous 2008 novel co-authored by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. The narrative unfolds in the year 1946, centering on a London-based writer who engages in a compelling correspondence with an islander from Guernsey. The island had been subjected to German occupation during the tumultuous period of World War II.

The movie received mostly positive reviews, especially for James’ performance and the modern tone of the story. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 81%, based on 73 reviews.