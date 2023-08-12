Netflix has several period productions in its catalog, and many of them are big successes. One was starred in by three of the most popular actresses of the decade: Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst.

The film was directed by the acclaimed Sofia Coppola, and the 2017 hit became one of the most popular in her filmmaking career. She also participated in writing the script, alongside Thomas Cullinan and Albert Maltz.

Now, the title has become a trend within the streaming giant, along with other cinematic productions like Heart of Stone and What Men Want. Here, check out which classic has come back to life this week…

The Beguiled, the classic period that is triumphing on Netflix

The Beguiled has come back to life on Netflix thanks to users from around the world. The cast is filled with stars. In addition to Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning, actors like Colin Farrell and Angourie Rice joined them.

The story follows the unexpected arrival of a wounded Union soldier at a girls’ school in Virginia during the American Civil War, which triggers jealousy and betrayals.