Jesse Eisenberg has made appearances in numerous well-known movies, including “The Social Network,” “Zombieland,” and “Now You See Me,” among others. However, one of his more recent projects remains somewhat lesser known despite garnering critical acclaim.

In this mystery sci-fi thriller, he shared the screen with English actress Imogen Poots, recognized for her roles in projects like “28 Weeks Later,” “Jimi: All Is by My Side,” “The Look of Love,” and “Need for Speed.”

The movie, which you can watch on Netflix, was directed by Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, who has also taken the helm of projects such as “Nocebo,” “Without Name,” and “Foxes.” Check out more about it.

Vivarium, the horror thriller to watch on Netflix

Titled “Vivarium,” this horror film tracks the journey of a couple portrayed by Eisenberg and Poots. In a bizarre neighborhood, they find themselves compelled to care for a mysterious human-like creature, embroiling them in a gripping narrative.

Penned by Finnegan and Garret Shanley, the script is enriched by the performances of Jonathan Aris and Éanna Hardwicke. As an international co-production spanning Ireland, Denmark, and Belgium, the film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival receiving an outpouring of positive reviews.

With a commendable 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film resonates with critics, particularly in their admiration for the script’s exploration of themes such as liberty and domestic life, alongside the film’s distinct style.