When it comes to racing movies, ‘Gran Turismo’ is the latest entry of the genre and it has been well received by both critics and audiences alike. While we’ve already recommended some similar films starring Tom Cruise and Christian Bale, this one with Chris Hemsworth is also worth a watch.

Hemsworth might be best known for portraying Thor in the MCU, as well as several action thriller films (‘Extraction,’ ‘Blackhat’) and comedies (‘Vacation,’ ‘Ghostbusters’). However, he is also capable of great dramatic performances, and this sports drama proves it.

The film is directed by Ron Howard, celebrated for his work in dramas such as “Frost/Nixon” and “The Da Vinci Code.” In this biographical piece, Howard masterfully combines thrilling racing sequences with deeply evocative emotions.

‘Rush,’ a must-watch sports drama with Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth stars alongside Daniel Brühl in “Rush,” (2013) which explores the relationship and rivalry between Formula 1 opposite pilots James Hunt (Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Brühl) in the mid-1970s.

Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, Pierfrancesco Favino, David Calder, Natalie Dormer, Stephen Mangan, Christian McKay, Alistair Petrie, Colin Stinton, and Julian Rhind-Tutt complete the cast.

Penned by Peter Morgan, the acclaimed writer behind “The Crown” and “The Queen,” the film received praise from critics for the stellar performances of Hemsworth and Brühl, Ron Howard’s skillful direction, the racing sequences, and the musical score crafted by Hans Zimmer.